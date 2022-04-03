Skip to main content
UPDATE: Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

Dejounte Murray is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

Dejounte Murray is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

Update: Murray has been ruled out for the contest. 

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will likely have their All-Star point guard available. 

Dejounte Murray is probable (illness), and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Murray was a late scratch from the team's last game due to the illness.  

