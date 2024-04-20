DeMar DeRozan's Honest Statement On NBA Future
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls had their season come to an end when they lost to the Miami Heat (112-91) in the play-in tournament.
They have a talented roster but dealt with many injuries, which led to a disappointing season.
A major question mark over the offseason will be the future of DeMar DeRozan, as the six-time NBA All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
After Friday's loss, DeRozan was honest about his NBA future (h/t NBA TV).
DeRozan: "The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years or nothing like that. You want to have the opportunity to give everything great in you an opportunity. My stance on wanting to be here is still the same but I just want to win."
DeRozan is 34, but still had another productive season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Bulls (39-43) were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the play-in tournament for the second straight season.
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC.
In addition to his time with the Bulls, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
He helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016.