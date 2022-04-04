Here's What DeMarcus Cousins Tweeted After The Nuggets Beat The Lakers
DeMarcus Cousins sent out a tweet after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeMarcus Cousins and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 129-118.
After the game, Cousins sent out a tweet with several photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Cousins finished the contest with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in just 15 minutes of action.
The Nuggets improved to 47-32 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
