Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Champion Is A Free Agent

Ish Smith is coming off a year where he played in 43 regular season games for the Denver Nuggets.

The veteran point guard averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field.

He also appeared in four playoff games, and the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in five games.

This summer, he went unsigned but was able to land a deal with the Charlotte Hornets right before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The 35-year-old played in 43 games with the Hornets and averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.

However, the Hornets waived Smith on February 8, and he cleared waivers on February 11, so he is currently an unrestricted free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.

Smith could be an intriguing backup point guard for a contending team to sign to their bench.

He is in his 14th season in the NBA and has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors (in addition to the Hornets and Nuggets).

His career averages are 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 805 regular season games.

Smith has appeared in 23 NBA playoff games.