Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star

The Denver Nuggets are 1-2 in the preseason, with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and losses to the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.

They will play their fourth exhibition contest on Wednesday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

The NBA season starts in less than a week, so teams continue to make additions and subtractions at the back of their rosters.

During the preseason, a team can carry as many as 20 players on the roster.

On Tuesday, the Nuggets waived 25-year-old Kellan Grady (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Grady played five seasons of college basketball, and this past year he averaged 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest for the Kentucky men's basketball team.

He shot 41.5% from the three-point range, and started in all 34 games that he played in.

Prior to playing his final season for the Wildcats, he played the first four years of his college career with Davidson.

In those four seasons, he averaged a very impressive 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 115 games.

He did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he played in the NBA Summer League for the Nuggets.

In the four games that he played, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

He was a very talented player in college, so if he plays well in the G League, it would be no surprise to see him get a chance in the NBA (two-way contract, 10-day contract, etc.).

The Nuggets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19, when they will go to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.