Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Thunder Game

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

All-Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the contest for rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns have already clinched the best record in the NBA, and top seed in the Western Conference.

