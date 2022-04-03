Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Thunder Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
All-Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the contest for rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns have already clinched the best record in the NBA, and top seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.