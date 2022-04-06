Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Beat The Lakers
Devin Booker sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 121-110 on Tuesday evening, and after the game Devin Booker sent out a tweet.
The post from Booker can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Booker's tweet said: "Franchise record!!! 63W’s Pour one up for the fellas"
The Suns are 63-16 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the most wins in the history of the franchise.
Booker finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.