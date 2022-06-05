Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Viral Question

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker sent out a tweet on Saturday. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in the NBA Finals. The Suns lost in the Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

On Saturday, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker sent out a tweet asking a question. 

Booker's tweet: "Negativity at an all time high Y’all ight?"

The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in a Game 7.

They had been expected to make the Western Conference Finals and face off with the Warriors, but the Mavs stunned them on the road and blew them out to advance.  

The Suns had made the NBA Finals last season, but they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.  

Booker made his second straight All-Star game this season, and is beginning to be considered a true superstar in the league. 

Prior to last season, he had never been to the playoffs, but he's now been to the Finals and this year they finished with a 64-18 record. 

The Mavs did not make the Finals either as they lost to the Warriors in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

