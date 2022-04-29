Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Was Asked About His Future With The Jazz After Getting Eliminated

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Utah Jazz lost in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 98-96 in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. 

The brutal loss on their home court sends them home for the offseason as the Mavs won the series 4-2. 

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has led the Jazz to several consecutive productive regular seasons (including last season being the top seed in the west), but they continue to come up short in the postseason.  

Mitchell and his All-Star teammate Rudy Gobert have failed to make a conference finals during their tenure.  

After Game 6, Mitchell was asked about his future in Utah, which is a question many fans will begin to ask, and a lot of the media will begin to report on in the coming months.  

"My mindset is to win," Mitchell said. "Right now, I'm not really looking at that."

The Jazz go into the offseason with a lot of questions, while the Mavs are advancing to the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. 

