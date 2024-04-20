Donovan Mitchell's Dunk Went Viral In Magic-Cavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Ohio for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Cavs got off to an excellent start to the day, and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Mitchell had 12 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Mitchell picks up the loose ball and hammers it home for 10 in the 1st quarter"
Mitchell had another excellent season where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They are coming off a season where they were also the fourth seed and lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
As for the Magic, this is their first time in the playoffs since the 2020 season when they still had Aaron Gordon on the roster.
They finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Ohio).
At home, the Cavs have gone 26-15 in 41 games, while the Magic are 18-23 in 41 games on the road.