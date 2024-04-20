Donovan Mitchell's Humble Quote After Magic-Cavs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 97-83.
The Cavs now have a 1-0 lead in the series and Game 2 will be on Monday (also in Ohio).
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 30 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard met with the media and shared a humble quote.
Mitchell: "This is what it's about. This is why I work so hard. This is why we work so hard. This is what it is. This was Game 1 of a playoff series. First game of the playoffs, and I expect it to be like that on Monday. You can feel the noise and you can feel the energy."
The Cavs are now an excellent 27-15 in the 42 games they have played on their home floor in Ohio.
They are coming off a season where they were also the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
As for the Magic, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and this is their first time in the postseason since 2020.
With the loss, they dropped to 18-24 in the 42 games they have played on the road away from Orlando.
Following Monday's Game 2, the teams will head to Orlando for Games 3 and 4.