Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media after the Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of their first-round of series (by a score of 99-93).

Mitchell had 32 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win.

After the game, he spoke to reporters, and the entire clip of his media availability can be watched here.

Game 2 will be played in Texas on Monday.

The Jazz are the fifth seed in the west, while the Mavs are the fourth seed.

Last season, the Jazz were the best team in the NBA in the regular season, but lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

For Game 1, the Mavs were also without their best player All-Star Luka Doncic.

