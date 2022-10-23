Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Bulls

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season when they blew out the Chicago Bulls in Illinois by a score of 128-96.

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and it was also his first win with his new team.

The Cavs acquired him over the offseason from the Utah Jazz, and they lost their first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

After the big win, the three-time NBA All-Star tweeted four photos, and the post has over 5,000 likes.

Mitchell also had 31 points and nine assists in their first game, so he is clearly off to a fantastic start with the Cavs.

He has never missed the NBA playoffs in his five previous seasons in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have not been to the postseason since LeBron James left the franchise in 2018.

However, they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, they added Mitchell (a top-20 player) to a team that has mostly the same roster as last season when they went 44-38.

The Cavs should be a top-6 seed in the east if all goes according to plan.

On Sunday night, they will host the Washington Wizards and Ohio and look for their second win of the season.

The Wizards come into the night with a 2-0 record after beating the Indiana Pacers and Bulls.