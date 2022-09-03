Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet About Ohio State Football

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet About Ohio State Football

Recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mitchell sent out a tweet before the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, the NBA was sent to in a frenzy when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal. 

Mitchell is one of the top-25 players in the NBA, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons.  

After being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville, he has helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA. 

The Cavs are now expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, because they are adding Mitchell to a team that went 44-38 last season. 

On Saturday, Mitchell is already supporting arguably the most popular team in the state of Ohio. 

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their first game of the 2022-23 College Football season. 

Mitchell sent out a tweet about the game that Ohio State fans will love. 

Mitchell: "I got @OhioStateFB tonight ‼️ ‼️" 

The post already has nearly 8,000 likes in less than hour. 

That should be a good sign for Cavs fans that Mitchell is already supporting Ohio sports. 

Mitchell currently has four seasons left on his contract, but the final year is a player-option.  

The Cavs now have three All-Stars on the roster because, in addition to Mitchell, 22-year-old point guard Darius Garland and 24-year-old center Jarrett Allen both made the All-Star Game last season. 

USATSI_17366170_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Is Already Embracing Ohio Sports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17458112_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Inside What Happened During Trade Discussions For Donovan Mitchell - Siegel's Scoop

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10710084_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335710_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17862836_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Roasts A Fan On Twitter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12425473_168388303_lowres
News

Ricky Rubio's 3 Viral Tweets After The Cavs Traded For Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17346395_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update Reported About Lonzo Ball

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Stock Market: Whose Stock Is Going Up And Down Ahead Of Training Camps?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17300895_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Jazz-Cavaliers Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel