Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet Before Cavs-Raptors Game

On Wednesday evening, Donovan Mitchell is making his regular season debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors, and before the game, the three-time NBA All-Star sent out a tweet that is going viral.

Mitchell tweeted: "#LetEmKnow" (he also added the Cavs logo).

The post has nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours, so clearly, fans are amused at his Tweet.

It's also good to see that he is excited to be with his new organization.

After spending his entire career with the Utah Jazz, he was traded to the Cavs in a blockbuster deal over the offseason.

Therefore, he did not choose his destination.

Yet, Cleveland seems like the perfect fit as they have All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and a good supporting cast of role players.

The former Louisville star was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons.

He also has at least three more years left on his contract (and a player option for the fourth season).

The Cavs are coming off an impressive season where they had the best record since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018.

While they lost both play-in tournament games, they surprised a lot of people by finishing as the eighth seed during the regular season.

Adding Mitchell to mostly the same roster makes them a serious threat to make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.