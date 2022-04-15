Skip to main content

Rapper Drake Just Bet This Much Money On The Warriors To Win The West

Drake bet $200,000 on the Golden State Warriors to make the NBA Finals. If the Warriors win the Western Conference he will make $1 million.

The Golden State Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference after finishing with a 53-29 record.   

Rapper Drake is apparently confident in the Warriors to make the NBA Finals as he placed a $200,000 bet to win $1 million them to win the Western Conference. 

The Warriors have missed the NBA Playoffs for each of the last two seasons, but they have been to five out of the last seven NBA Finals.

They will begin the first-round against the Denver Nuggets this weekend. 

