Skip to main content

Here's What Draymond Green Put On His Instagram Story Before Game 3

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to play Game 3 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and before the game All-Star Draymond Green made a post to his Instagram story. 

Draymond Green's Instagram story 

Draymond Green's Instagram story 

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series after beating the Nuggets in the first two games at Chase Center in San Francisco.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17983144_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Put On His Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_18119081_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's What Marcus Smart Posted To Instagram After The Celtics Beat The Nets In Game 2

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs For Game 3

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs Injury Report Against The Jazz for Game 3

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets For Game 3

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_11604623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 3 Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report For Game 3 Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago