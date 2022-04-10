Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kyrie Irving On Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in New York, and during the game Draymond Green sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving.

The post from Green can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Green's tweet said: "Kyrie is a big man, in a guard body. With the craziest handle and a torch. Don’t let that go over y’all head."

Irving and the Nets came into to Sunday as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record on the season in 81 games played.

