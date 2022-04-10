Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kyrie Irving On Sunday

Skip to main content
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving during Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in New York, and during the game Draymond Green sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving.   

The post from Green can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.  

Green's tweet said: "Kyrie is a big man, in a guard body. With the craziest handle and a torch. Don’t let that go over y’all head."

Irving and the Nets came into to Sunday as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record on the season in 81 games played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

