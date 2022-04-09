Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their star forward Draymond Green available.

The All-Star is not on the injury report, so he will be in team's starting lineup against the Spurs.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

