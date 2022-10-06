2 Warriors Stars Reportedly Get Into A Fight At Practice

The Golden State Warriors just played their first two preseason games of the year in Japan against the Washington Wizards this past weekend (they won both games).

Now that they are back, they will face off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 9 at home in San Francisco.

On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported an altercation at Warriors practice that involved Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday morning.

Charania and Slater via their article in The Athletic: "When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said."

They added that this could result in "disciplinary action toward" Green.

Back in 2018, he was suspended by the team for one-game for an incident between him and then-teammate Kevin Durant.

Everyone knows he is an emotional player, so this is likely not a big deal for the team heading into the new season.

The former Michigan State star is coming off a season where he made his fourth trip to the All-Star Game, and they would never have been the dynasty they became without him.

In June, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons.

They have also been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons.

Therefore, they have established themselves as one of the best dynasties in sports history.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18 at home against the Lakers.