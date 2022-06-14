Skip to main content
Here's What Draymond Green Said About Andrew Wiggins After Game 5

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

On Monday night, Andrew Wiggins went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.  

The 104-94 win gives the Warriors a 3-2 advantage in the series.  

After the game, Draymond Green was asked about Wiggins when he met with the media. 

"That trust has been building for two and a half years now since he got here," Green said of Wiggins. "A lot of people looked at the trade like 'oh, it's another piece that can they move'. We looked at the trade from the very beginning like that is a guy who can fit next to a healthy group absolutely well."

Game 6 of the series will be at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. 

