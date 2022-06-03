Draymond Green's Bold Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 120-108 to the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors are now in an 0-1 hole, and after the game All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media.
"They are who we thought they were," Green said after the loss.
The Warriors had a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they fell off in a major way at the end of the game.
The Celtics won the fourth quarter period by an astonishing 24-points.
Game 2 will now be played back at the Chase Center in California on Sunday evening, and the Warriors can either tie up the series at 1-1, or the Celtics can take a commanding 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, while the Celtics are there for the first time in 12-years.
