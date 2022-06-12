Skip to main content
Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

Draymond Green met with the media on Sunday before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Draymond Green met with the media on Sunday before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

On Sunday, before Game 5 of the NBA Finals All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media. 

"I think it was going on the road and winning Game 4 for us," Green said of the most remarkable Finals moment so far this year. "Any time you can go on the road and win in a hostile environment it's always a great feeling."  

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. 

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be on Monday night at the Chase Center in California. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar45 seconds ago
USATSI_17129369_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18514301_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Dave Portnoy Heckles Draymond Green During Game 4

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18513181_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Getting Benched Late In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres-2
News

This Stat In The NBA Finals Will Blow Your Mind

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17358335_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry With His Dad And Klay Thompson's Dad After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15342844_168388303_lowres
News

How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15887216_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago