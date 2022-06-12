Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

On Sunday, before Game 5 of the NBA Finals All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media.

"I think it was going on the road and winning Game 4 for us," Green said of the most remarkable Finals moment so far this year. "Any time you can go on the road and win in a hostile environment it's always a great feeling."

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.

Related stories on NBA basketball