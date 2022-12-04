Draymond Green Passes Michael Jordan On This All-Time List

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has passed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the all-time three-pointers made list.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 120-101 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green finished his night with three points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

The one three-pointer that he made was historic because he has now passed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the all-time three-pointers made list.

Jordan finished his career with 581 three-pointers, while Green now has made 582.

Green has attempted 2.6 three-pointers per game for his career, while Jordan attempted 1.7.

The game has also changed since Jordan retired for the final time in 2003 because teams now take a lot more three-pointers.

For instance, the Warriors currently attempt 43.6 three-pointers per game, while the Bulls only attempted 424 three-pointers during the 1991 season.

That being said, passing Jordan on any all-time list is noteworthy because he is arguably the greatest player in the history of the league.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr (who played with Jordan on the Bulls) was asked about Green passing him.

"That's a random stat, but yeah, will celebrate that; I'll go down and toast Draymond downstairs," Kerr said.

With the win over the Rockets, the Warriors improved to 13-11 in their first 24 games of the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are now 11-1 in the 12 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

After starting out the season slow, they have played a lot better recently, going 7-3 in their last ten games.