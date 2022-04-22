Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Won Game 3

Draymond Green spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors won Game 3 over the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening by a score of 118-113 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

This means that the Warriors will have a chance to sweep the Nuggets in their next game, and avoid having to play another game at home.

For a veteran team, it would also give the Warriors a huge amount of rest heading into the second-round, because no other team in the playoffs is currently up 3-0 in their series.

After the big win, Draymond Green spoke to the media.

Over the last two seasons, not everything was so easy for the Warriors, as they had missed the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Klay Thompson missed both of those seasons to injuries, and Steph Curry had also missed a significant amount of time.

Now, Green and the Warriors are right back to where they are used to being; at the top of the NBA and cruising through the NBA Playoffs.

Prior to missing the playoffs for two years, they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and won three NBA Championships during that time period.

