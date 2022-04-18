Draymond Green's Tweet On Sunday

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets
Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn in Game 1 on Sunday in Boston.
The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on a buzzer beater from Jayson Tatum to give them a 115-114 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
After the game, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the final play.
Green's tweet said: "And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special!"
The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening to take a 1-0 series lead themselves.
