Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn in Game 1 on Sunday in Boston.

The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on a buzzer beater from Jayson Tatum to give them a 115-114 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.   

After the game, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the final play.   

Green's tweet said: "And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special!"

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening to take a 1-0 series lead themselves.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar35 seconds ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Blew Out The Hawks

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

"Shut Up" Draymond Green's Hilarious Tweet To A Fan On Monday

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17988207_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Viral Assist In Game 1

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted Before The Suns Play Game 1

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Kyrie Irving After The Nets Lost Game 1

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Sent Out A Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago