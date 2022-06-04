Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet About Adam Silver

On Friday, Golden State Warriros All-Star forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet about NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Warriors are in an 0-1 hole to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Friday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

The post has over 15,000 likes. 

Green's tweet: "To call Adam Silver the best commissioner in all of sports at this point is kind of disrespectful. He’s one of the best CEOs of a major corporation in the WORLD… just finished watching his PC. Very very very impressive." 

The Warriors are currently in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics, and they lost Game 1 of the series at home by a score of 120-108 on Thursday night. 

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night back at the Chase Center in California, and the Warriors will look to tie up the series at 1-1.   

As for the Celtics, they could take a commanding 2-0 lead with a win on Sunday night. 

Games 3 and 4 will be in Boston, so it's very important for the Warriors to tie up the series on Sunday. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18422299_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Tweet About Adam Silver

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17421269_168388303_lowres
News

What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_9288761_168388303_lowres
News

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
Betting

This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18391854_168388303_lowres
News

Is Al Horford A Hall Of Famer?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422627_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18423001_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago