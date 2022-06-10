VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans

The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston to face off with the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

After Game 3, Draymond Green's wife ripped Boston fans in an Instagram story that has gone viral on Twitter.

Green had a tough game scoring just two-points, and the Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100.

They now trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so they need to pick up a road win on Friday night in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

