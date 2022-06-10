VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans
After Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green's wife had a lot to say about Boston Celtics fans in an Instagram post. The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston for Game 4 on Friday night.
The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston to face off with the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
After Game 3, Draymond Green's wife ripped Boston fans in an Instagram story that has gone viral on Twitter.
Green had a tough game scoring just two-points, and the Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100.
They now trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so they need to pick up a road win on Friday night in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.
