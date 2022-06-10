Skip to main content
VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans

VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans

After Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green's wife had a lot to say about Boston Celtics fans in an Instagram post. The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston for Game 4 on Friday night.

After Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green's wife had a lot to say about Boston Celtics fans in an Instagram post. The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston for Game 4 on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston to face off with the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. 

After Game 3, Draymond Green's wife ripped Boston fans in an Instagram story that has gone viral on Twitter.  

Green had a tough game scoring just two-points, and the Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100. 

They now trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so they need to pick up a road win on Friday night in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.  

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909864_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Draymond Green's Wife Rips Boston Fans

By Ben Stinar44 seconds ago
USATSI_18500276_168388303_lowres-2
News

BREAKING: Massive Scoop Reported About Warriors Staffer Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest On Steph Curry's Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics In Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_7783440_168388303_lowres
News

What LeBron James Said About The Miami Heat And Golden State Warriors Has NBA Twitter Buzzing

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10866048_168388303_lowres
News

Old Clip Resurfaces Of What A Fan Said To LeBron James

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Does He Look Healthy? Watch Steph Curry On The Court Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago