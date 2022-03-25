Dwyane Wade's Intriguing Tweet

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet on Friday afternoon, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Wade's tweet said: "This is the time of year where the MVP conversation gets real!!! It’s heating up Who do they have and why?"

The three-time NBA Champion played 16 seasons in the NBA and made 12 All-Star Games.

He played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, and is known for his time with the Heat.

Right now, he is also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz.

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker are some of the players that are getting the most lobbying to be named the MVP right now by fans and media.

