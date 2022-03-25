Dwyane Wade's Intriguing Tweet
Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet on Friday afternoon asking fans who they thought should win the MVP Award. The former NBA superstar played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers and is now a part-time owner of the Utah Jazz.
Wade's tweet said: "This is the time of year where the MVP conversation gets real!!! It’s heating up Who do they have and why?"
The three-time NBA Champion played 16 seasons in the NBA and made 12 All-Star Games.
Right now, he is also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz.
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker are some of the players that are getting the most lobbying to be named the MVP right now by fans and media.
