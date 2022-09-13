Skip to main content
Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Geno Smith

On Monday night, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Geno Smith after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos.
On Monday night, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the first Monday Night Football NFL matchup of the season. 

The Seahawks won the game by a score of 17-16, but the game was even more interesting because it was Russell Wilson's first time ever playing against his former team. 

Wilson had been on the Seahawks for the first ten years of his career before being traded to the Broncos over the offseason. 

During his time with Seattle, they made the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons (2014 and 2015). 

In 2014, they won the Super Bowl over Peyton Manning and the Broncos. 

As for Smith, he had been Wilson's backup for the last two seasons, but on Monday night he beat him.

After the game, a lot of people were talking about Smith on Twitter, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet that is going viral. 

Wade: "They wrote me off..but I didn’t write back 😆 Ok Geno"

Wade was referencing Smith's postgame interview. 

"They wrote me off, I ain't write back though," Smith said on TV after the game. 

The 31-year-old had been expected to be the quarterback of the future for the New York Jets back in 2013. 

Unfortunately, he only played four seasons for the Jets, and they never made the NFL Playoffs. 

At his age, he could still redeem his career, and it looks like he is in a good spot with the Seahawks.

As for Wade, he is arguably one of the five best shooting guards to ever play in the NBA and is a three-time NBA Champion. 

The 40-year-old retired in 2019 and played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over his 16 seasons in the NBA. 

