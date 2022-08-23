ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Knicks Leadership

Making a big move this offseason to bring in Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks now find themselves at the center of trade conversations surrounding Donovan Mitchell.

The three-time All-Star guard has not formally requested a trade from the Utah Jazz, but after the Jazz dealt All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason, many have speculated that Mitchell could be next as Utah looks to go through a full rebuilding process.

The Jazz have been engaged in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the Knicks for the last several weeks and while it would not be shocking to see a trade get done before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Knicks are still trying to find their identity.

They have been to the playoffs just once (2021) since the start of the 2013-14 season and for years, New York has been looked at as a bottom-tier franchise by many around the NBA.

Making it no secret that he is an avid New York Knicks fan over the years, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has always supported the team and has not been scared to voice his opinion on what is happening with the franchise.

On Tuesday, Smith sounded off on the team’s leadership on First Take, criticizing owner James Dolan and letting it be known that he is not happy with the way things have been handled.

“I am not going to The Garden this year. I’m not. I do not want any parts of it. I will never stop rooting for the New York Knicks, but I am not going there because I am just ticked off. I am disgusted. It’s an embarrassment and let me explain. Ladies and gentlemen, James Dolan needs to go, so badly. I am so sick of his leadership of this franchise. It is a disgrace to professional sports. All he cares about; his legacy is tied to something he is trying to build in Vegas…” - Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take

Dolan has long been a target of many frustrated Knicks fans and his leadership has been questioned many times before.

In fact, this is not the first time Smith has called out the team’s owner and while there were rumors recently about Dolan possibly looking to sell the team, he has since come out and publicly stated that he has no interest in selling either the New York Knicks or New York Rangers, as MSG Entertainment owns both professional sports franchises.

Continuing his rant about the New York Knicks as a whole, Smith went on to talk about team president Leon Rose, stating that while he respects Rose and has nothing against the person that he is, he wishes Rose would step up more for the team.

“It is not just about basketball when it comes to the New York Knicks. That’s not what it is about. It is about leadership. I do not know how much more disappointed I can be in Leon Rose. This man is actually petrified of talking to the media. Petrified. Now for those of you out there who say, ‘Who do we care, all we care about is the product on the court,’ you are wrong. It is the Knicks. They’re a moribund, pathetic franchise…” -Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take

Coming off a 2021-22 season in which they went 37-45, the Knicks will be looking to change the narrative surrounding them entering the 2022-23 season.

The arrivals of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, plus the development of young players such as Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and others, offers a sense of improvement for this franchise. However, success means everything in New York, something that the Knicks have had a hard time finding.

The inconsistencies this franchise has dealt with stemming from the very top of leadership as outlined by Smith could be a huge factor in whether or not they are able to trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who has always been fond of the New York sports market, but could be hesitant to join another organization with similar internal problems to the one he is currently a part of.