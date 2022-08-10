There is no “official” start date for NBA training camps and the start of the 2022-23 season, but training camps will begin near the end of September and we should expect the new regular season to begin near the end of October.

As teams find themselves in the midst of August, many league executives and personnel are taking some time off to spend with their family and wrap up any last-minute summer vacation plans.

Some teams though are still filling out the back of their roster and if you are the Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz, you are still dealing with trade drama surrounding your superstar talents.

While it is hard to definitively say who the best team in the league is right now and where each team ranks amongst each other, each team’s offseason moves has put them in a certain position.

Whether they will enter the season as a contending team, a team looking to "buy" assets, a team looking to "sell" assets or finding themselves in the midst of a rebuild, all 30 teams in this league currently have a set goal in mind as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.

In this edition of the Fastbreak NBA Power Rankings, we will take a look at each team’s key additions and departures this offseason, which definitely factor into where they land in these rankings.

Much can change ahead of training camp, especially given the trade speculation around the league right now, but here is where each team finds themselves in our first edition of the 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings:

#30 San Antonio Spurs

2021-22 Record: 34-48

Key Additions: Malaki Branham (Draft), Blake Wesley (Draft), Jeremy Sochan (Draft), Isaiah Roby (Waivers)

Key Departures: Dejounte Murray (Trade - ATL), Lonnie Walker IV (Free Agency - LAL)

Look, by trading away All-Star Dejounte Murray and doing everything they can to free up minutes for their young talents, it is very obvious that the San Antonio Spurs have their sights set on the 2023 NBA Draft and French star Victor Wembanyama. The 2022-23 season will be a rebuilding year for the Spurs and there really is not much else to this.

However, they will learn a lot about themselves this upcoming year, as Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Jeremy Sochan are three first-round picks joining this team, all of which have a lot of potential for growth immediately. Look for Tre Jones, Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell to also step up for San Antonio.

#29 Detroit Pistons

2021-22 Record: 23-59

Key Additions: Jaden Ivey (Draft), Jalen Duren (Draft), Alec Burks (Trade - NYK), Nerlens Noel (Trade - NYK)

Key Departures: Jerami Grant (Trade - POR)

They may come in ranking No. 29 here in this edition of the 2022-23 Power Rankings, but by the end of next season, I truly believe fans of the Detroit Pistons will be very happy with the direction of their franchise. Cade Cunningham is an All-Star in the making and with Jaden Ivey by his side in the backcourt, the Pistons will have a level of "swagger" to them that will make them a young, energized team night-in and night-out, similar to the Memphis Grizzlies this past year.

Success will come in time for this group, as they have a solid young core and draft assets to play around with over the next few years. Expect Detroit to flirt with 25 to 33 wins this upcoming season, showing improvements on both sides of the floor and most importantly, from a morale standpoint.

#28 Houston Rockets

2021-22 Record: 20-62

Key Additions: Jabari Smith Jr. (Draft), Tari Eason (Draft), TyTy Washington (Draft), Marquese Chriss (Trade - DAL)

Key Departures: Christian Wood (Trade - DAL), Dennis Schroder (Remains Free Agent)

Another rebuilding year approaches for the Houston Rockets, as they still have a lot of work to do in terms of building a solidified young core. They really did not receive much in return for Christian Wood, as they turned Wood into Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, TyTy Washington and two future second-round picks.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green seem to be the future of this frontcourt, yet there is no sense of direction right now for the Rockets in terms of the question of “what’s next?” They definitely have more talent than they did a season ago, but turning potential into wins takes time. Do not expect to see a lot of winning from Houston this upcoming year.

#27 Oklahoma City Thunder

2021-22 Record: 24-58

Key Additions: Chet Holmgren (Draft), Ousmane Dieng (Draft), Jalen Williams (Draft), Jaylin Williams (Draft)

Key Departures: Isaiah Roby (Waived - SAS)

Sam Presti continues to work his magic in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s front-office, as this young Thunder team suddenly has a clearer vision. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to be a first-time All-Star and not only do they have a potential Rookie of the Year candidate in Chet Holmgren as well, but Oklahoma City has a plethora of youthful talent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl make up, at least in my mind, the best young core in the league right now and as they gain more experience together, the Thunder are only going to get better. Much like the teams we already talked about above, it will take time for this group to reach their full potential amongst one another, but come 2025, we could be talking about the Thunder being a real title threat once again.

#26 Indiana Pacers

2021-22 Record: 25-57

Key Additions: Bennedict Mathurin (Draft), Aaron Nesmith (Trade - BOS), Andrew Nembhard (Draft)

Key Departures: Malcolm Brogdon (Trade - BOS), T.J. Warren (Free Agency - BKN)

While trade rumors surrounding Myles Turner and Buddy Hield continue to be ongoing, it does appear as both veterans will be with the Indiana Pacers to begin the 2022-23 season. Alongside Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers may not end up being as bad as they were a season ago, especially if they can stay healthy.

Haliburton is the “real-deal” at the point guard position and if the Pacers can get production from some of their other young unknowns like Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson, then this team could wind up being competitive enough for a Play-In Tournament spot. As of right now though, it is safe to say that Indiana is rebuilding for the future.

#25 Orlando Magic

2021-22 Record: 22-60

Key Additions: Paolo Banchero (Draft), Caleb Houstan (Draft)

Key Departures: Robin Lopez (Free Agency - CLE)

I know they have only won 43 games over the last two seasons, but if the Orlando Magic can stay healthy and show a level of growth each month of the 2022-23 season, I could realistically see this team winning 30-plus games and maybe coming close to the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The Magic have a lot of young, talented players, there is no doubt about that, but can this young group put things together?

They brought back veteran Gary Harris in the offseason and the Magic also re-signed both Mo Bamba and Bol Bol at the center position. Having depth at every position, high-potential players on rookie contracts and this year’s No. 1 overall pick in Paolo Banchero, there is a lot to like long-term about this Orlando Magic franchise.

#24 Charlotte Hornets

2021-22 Record: 43-39

Key Additions: Mark Williams (Draft), Bryce McGowens (Draft)

Key Departures: Miles Bridges (Remains Free Agent)

The Charlotte Hornets have a new head coach in Steve Clifford, who coached the team for three seasons from 2018-2021, and they will definitely have a new look and feel due to the fact that Miles Bridges very likely will not be returning to the organziation because of domestic violence charges he currently faces. All-Star LaMelo Ball will look to lead this Hornets team that enters the 2022-23 season with a ton of question marks about where they are going as a franchise.

What will their frontcourt look like with Mason Plumlee still under contract and the Hornets drafting both Kai Jones and Mark Williams in back-to-back years? Who will replace Miles Bridges’ production? Does Charlotte look to move Gordon Hayward and his massive contract?

There are too many questions surrounding this organization right now to be overly confident in their abilities to improve from the 2021-22 season.

#23 Washington Wizards

2021-22 Record: 35-47

Key Additions: Will Barton (Trade - DEN), Monte Morris (Trade - DEN), Johnny Davis (Draft), Delon Wright (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Trade - DEN), Ish Smith (Trade - DEN), Thomas Bryant (Free Agency - LAL)

Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million supermax contract extension with the Washington Wizards this offseason, proving his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him third overall in 2012. Will Barton and Monte Morris are also two very underrated additions for this Wizards team, but it still seems like they are missing something.

Health will play a major factor for them, as Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have been injured through the years and have had trouble staying on the floor. The Wizards definitely look like a playoff team on paper, however, the Eastern Conference is loaded with talented teams and it is hard to imagine that Washington’s ceiling is higher than simply making the playoffs.

#22 Sacramento Kings

2021-22 Record: 30-52

Key Additions: Kevin Huerter (Trade - ATL), Malik Monk (Free Agency), Keegan Murray (Draft), Kent Bazemore (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Donte DiVincenzo (Free Agency - GSW), Justin Holiday (Trade - ATL), Mo Harkless (Trade - ATL)

Bringing in former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to become the new head coach of the franchise and then going out and not only making a big move in the NBA Draft, but in offseason trades and free agency as well, the Sacramento Kings had a terrific offseason.

Wait… did you just feel that? I think the world just experienced an earthquake because the Kings actually did something right!

On a serious note though, Sacramento added Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Matthew Dellavedova and a head coach that believes in his players and gets the most out of them. Call me crazy, but I believe the Kings’ 16-year playoff drought comes to an end during the 2022-23 season.

#21 New York Knicks

2021-22 Record: 37-45

Key Additions: Jalen Brunson (Free Agency), Isaiah Hartenstein (Free Agency), Trevor Keels (Draft)

Key Departures: Alec Burks (Trade - DET), Nerlens Noel (Trade - DET), Kemba Walker (Trade - DET), Taj Gibson (Waived - WAS)

Making the playoffs as the 4-seed in 2021 not only seems like forever ago for the New York Knicks, but it is starting to look like an anomaly. New York took a step back during the 2021-22 season and now, after going "all-in" financially to sign Jalen Brunson, the Knicks find themselves at a point where a lack of production could cause the front-office to begin blowing things up.

Obviously trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell could change everything for this franchise, but as of right now, the Knicks find themselves in a similar category as the Wizards in the Eastern Conference where making the playoffs may very well be their ceiling. The Knicks truly are one of the teams to watch during the 2022-23 season because of the fact that there is no way to project how they will play. From a talent perspective though, this team has what it needs to make the playoffs.

#20 Portland Trail Blazers

2021-22 Record: 27-55

Key Additions: Jerami Grant (Trade - DET), Gary Payton II (Free Agency), Shaedon Sharpe (Draft),

Key Departures: Eric Bledsoe (Waived)

Re-signing Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, as well as giving Damian Lillard a new two-year, $112 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season, newly appointed general manager Joe Cronin had himself a busy offseason with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland believes that they can be a contending team if they can remain healthy and with the additions of Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II, this team could very well make it back to the playoffs. The question for the Blazers lies in their second-unit and if guys like Nassir Little, Trendon Watford and Justise Winslow can step up in big moments over the course of the season.

#19 Utah Jazz

2021-22 Record: 49-33

Key Additions: Jarred Vanderbilt (Trade - MIN), Patrick Beverley (Trade - MIN), Malik Beasley (Trade - MIN), Leandro Bolmaro (Trade - MIN), Walker Kessler (Trade - MIN),

Key Departures: Rudy Gobert (Trade - MIN), Royce O’Neale (Trade - BKN), Eric Paschall (Free Agency - MIN), Danuel House Jr. (Free Agency - PHI), Juancho Hernangomez (Free Agency - TOR)

The Utah Jazz moved Rudy Gobert for a ton of players and draft assets this offseason, a trade that could wind up paying off big time down the road, but what is the plan here for Utah? They really don’t have any proven talent in their frontcourt now and not only do they have a first-time head coach in Will Hardy after Quin Snyder resigned, but Donovan Mitchell could be on the move in the near future as well.

This franchise is heading towards a full-scale rebuild, which is quite sad given that they had the best record in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. Hardy is definitely a good fit for this franchise, but Donovan Mitchell will very likely be wearing a new uniform within the next year, possibly the next month, and the Jazz will face a brutal up-hill climb given that they are a small-market team that has let All-Star-level talent go through the years.

#18 Los Angeles Lakers

2021-22 Record: 33-49

Key Additions: Lonnie Walker IV (Free Agency), Thomas Bryant (Free Agency), Damian Jones (Free Agency), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Free Agency), Troy Brown Jr. (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Malik Monk (Free Agency - SAC), Carmelo Anthony (Remains Free Agent), Dwight Howard (Remains Free Agent), Wayne Ellington (Remains Free Agent), Avery Bradley (Remains Free Agent)

Out with the old and in with the new this offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers! LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook remain on Los Angeles roster for the 2022-23 season and things will be very different with new head coach Darvin Ham replacing Frank Vogel, who really got the short end of the stick with the Lakers' misfortunes this past year.

Quite honestly, not much has changed for the Lakers other than the fact that they have new, younger faces on their bench and whether or not this translates to more wins is one of the biggest question marks in the NBA right now. LeBron James is turning 38-years-old in December and if Anthony Davis cannot stay healthy, plus if Russell Westbrook cannot prove to turn things around offensively given his woes last season, then the Los Angeles Lakers are destined once again for failure.

A healthy Davis and Westbrook understanding his role better though could lead the Lakers to being a 50-plus-win team like they were when they won a title during the 2019-20 season.

#17 Chicago Bulls

2021-22 Record: 46-36

Key Additions: Andre Drummond (Free Agency), Goran Dragic (Free Agency), Dalen Terry (Draft)

Key Departures: Tristan Thompson (Remains Free Agent), Troy Brown Jr. (Free Agency - LAL)

The Chicago Bulls have had a relatively quiet offseason, as they re-signed All-Star Zach LaVine and brought in two experienced, former All-Stars in Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. This team definitely improved their overall depth, but the main question for Chicago is whether or not Lonzo Ball can stay on the floor and remain healthy.

Going 22-13 with Ball on the floor last season, the Bulls proved that they can be a real contender in the Eastern Conference. If this team can put things together defensively and their added bench talents prove to be useful, then it would not come as a shock to see the Bulls finish with a Top-4 record in the East.

#16 Cleveland Cavaliers

2021-22 Record: 44-38

Key Additions: Ricky Rubio (Free Agency), Raul Neto (Free Agency), Robin Lope (Free Agency), Ochai Agbaji (Draft)

Key Departures: Rajon Rondo (Remains Free Agent)

A young team that took the next step in their rebuilding journey last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a real threat in the Eastern Conference right now because of how strong of a defensive team they were a season ago. Evan Mobley has a chance to be a first-time All-Star and the Cavaliers still have yet to agree to a new contract with Collin Sexton, so bringing him back could give them yet another weapon to play around with.

The Cavaliers really have not lost anyone from last year’s roster this offseason and when Ricky Rubio returns from his ACL injury, he will once again supply this young team with some much-needed experienced play off-the-bench. This truly is a potential Top-6 team in the Eastern Conference.

#15 Atlanta Hawks

2021-22 Record: 43-39

Key Additions: Dejounte Murray (Trade - SAS), Justin Holiday (Trade - SAC), Mo Harkless (Trade - SAC), AJ Griffin (Draft), Aaron Holiday (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Kevin Huerter (Trade - SAC), Danilo Gallinari (Trade - SAS), Delon Wright (Free Agency - WAS), Gorgui Dieng (Free Agency - SAS)

The backcourt pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is going to be very fascinating to watch, especially given that they are two of the better passers and playmakers in the NBA. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari departing hurts the Atlanta Hawks and their three-point shooting depth, yet Justin Holiday’s arrival should solve most of this problem.

Everything for the Hawks heading into the 2022-23 season depends on their mindset and willingness to get back to being the team they were when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. De’Andre Hunter should take a big leap if he can stay healthy and Bogdan Bogdanovic is a terrific sixth man for this team to have. Bringing in some new faces that are ready to win is exactly what Atlanta needed to do this offseason and they achieved this.

#14 Brooklyn Nets

2021-22 Record: 44-38

Key Additions: T.J. Warren (Free Agency), Royce O’Neale (Trade - UTA),

Key Departures: Andre Drummond (Free Agency - CHI), Goran Dragic (Free Agency - BKN), Bruce Brown Jr. (Free Agency - DEN), Blake Griffin (Remains Free Agent), LaMarcus Aldridge (Remains Free Agent)

Believe it or not, the Brooklyn Nets may have a Top-5 roster in the NBA when you look at who they have on paper. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are three All-NBA talents and with secondary scorers like Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and now T.J. Warren, this team has everything it needs to potentially win the East.

All is not well in Brooklyn though, as a dark cloud currently hangs over this franchise. Kevin Durant requesting a trade and then backing his claim up by telling Nets owner Joseph Tsai to choose between him or GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash is not a good look for this franchise and everything could come crashing down very soon.

With the way things are trending, it is hard to imagine a world where significant changes will not happen within this organization over the course of the next couple of months leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, but for now, we will list them in the middle of the pack in the league.

#13 Toronto Raptors

2021-22 Record: 48-34

Key Additions: Otto Porter Jr. (Free Agency), Juancho Hernangomez (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Yuta Watanabe (Remains Free Agent)

Otto Porter Jr. is a big addition to the Toronto Raptors simply because their bench has been their downfall over the years. Outside of Toronto’s starting unit of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam, this team really has not seen much production from the rest of their roster, as the Raptors ranked last in the league in bench points per game this past year.

Bringing back Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young as well, the Raptors are big, they have a ton of frontcourt depth and should once again be one of the better defensive teams in the league. This organization always tends to stay aggressive and while they may not end up getting Kevin Durant, do not turn your back on Masai Ujiri and this front-office making a big move within the coming months.

#12 Dallas Mavericks

2021-22 Record: 52-30

Key Additions: Chistian Wood (Trade - HOU), JaVale McGee (Free Agency), Jaden Hardy (Draft)

Key Departures: Jalen Brunson (Free Agency - NYK), Marquese Chriss (Trade - HOU), Boban Marjanovic (Trade - HOU)

It was very clear to see that Luka Doncic needed help in the playoffs, so the Dallas Mavericks went out and traded for Christian Wood, a stretch big man who has proven to be a double-double threat the last couple of seasons. They also added some more big man depth with an avid rebounder and rim-protector in JaVale McGee, who is also a proven champion.

Losing Jalen Brunson obviously hurts given that he was this team’s No. 2 option next to Doncic, but Spencer Dinwiddie should be more than comfortable filling this role and Tim Hardaway Jr. will also be returning from a foot injury that sidelined him indefinitely in January. Defense is this team’s main identity and they will once again be a force in the Western Conference, but with Doncic being this team’s only star, it is hard to call the Mavericks a true title contender at this point, especially given some of the other top teams in the West.

#11 Minnesota Timberwolves

2021-22 Record: 46-36

Key Additions: Rudy Gobert (Trade - UTA), Kyle Anderson (Free Agency), Bryn Forbes (Free Agency), Austin Rivers (Free Agency), Wendell Moore Jr. (Draft)

Key Departures: Patrick Beverley (Trade - UTA), Jarred Vanderbilt (Trade - UTA), Malik Beasley (Trade - UTA), Josh Okogie (Free Agency - PHX)

With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in their frontcourt, plus D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards out on the perimeter, the Minnesota Timberwolves have gone “all-in” on being a true championship contending team. Minnesota may have very well won the offseason simply because they broke the trade market with their Gobert deal, which has resulted in other stars like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell staying put where they are at for the time being.

Overall though, this team definitely has enough talent to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this upcoming year. What their success comes down to is D’Angelo Russell’s ability to be the secondary star they need him to be and whether or not they have what it takes defensively out on the perimeter to stop teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Having some of the most electric fans in the NBA, nobody is going to want to play the T-Wolves this upcoming year!

#10 New Orleans Pelicans

2021-22 Record: 36-46

Key Additions: Dyson Daniels (Draft)

Key Departures: NONE

The New Orleans Pelicans did not lose anybody significant from their 2021-22 roster and the addition of Dyson Daniels gives them yet another young, hybrid-type of talent that can virtually play anywhere because of his length and defensive tenacity. Not to mention, the Pelicans are getting Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson back from injuries.

The trio of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson is definitely a force to be reckoned with this upcoming year and defensively, there is a lot to like about this Pelicans team. Maybe they are not a true title contender just yet, but having a similar season to the one that the Dallas Mavericks just had is definitely not out of the question. Williamson is a Top-10 player in the NBA when healthy and he will prove that this season in New Orleans.

#9 Denver Nuggets

2021-22 Record: 48-34

Key Additions: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Trade - WAS), Ish Smith (Trade - WAS), Bruce Brown Jr. (Free Agency), Christian Braun (Draft), Peyton Watson (Draft), DeAndre Jordan (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Will Barton (Trade - WAS), Monte Morris (Trade - WAS), JaMychal Green (Trade - OKC), Austin Rivers (Free Agency - MIN)

Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic cannot carry the Denver Nuggets to a title by himself, but with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. set to return from injuries, the Nuggets will once again be a Top-4 team in the Western Conference. Getting better defensively was a point of emphasis in the offseason for Denver and adding a little bit more three-point shooting offensively was also a goal.

They achieved both of these things and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going to make a bigger difference than many expect, as the Nuggets have been targeting him for quite some time now. Denver is at least two players deep at every single position entering the new year and if Zeke Nnaji can put things together in his third season, giving Denver some more frontcourt depth, then the Nuggets could become an even stronger team than they have been the last couple of seasons.

#8 Miami Heat

2021-22 Record: 53-29

Key Additions: Nikola Jovic (Draft)

Key Departures: P.J. Tucker (Free Agency - PHI), Markieff Morris (Remains Free Agent),

This offseason was all about trying to retain what they had this past year and running things back for the Miami Heat. However, Pat Riley and this front-office has also been highly engaged in targeting another All-Star, potentially moving guys like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry in the process.

Miami’s roster is not yet complete heading towards training camp and it would be a little shocking not to see them go out on a limb and make a somewhat significant trade before the start of the new year. Will they get Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Nobody knows at this point if the Heat have what the Nets and Jazz are looking for in regards to their two All-Stars, but overall, the Heat are bringing back almost everyone from a 53-win team.

#7 Memphis Grizzlies

2021-22 Record: 56-26

Key Additions: Danny Green (Trade - PHI), Jake LaRavia (Draft), David Roddy (Draft), Kennedy Chandler (Draft)

Key Departures: Kyle Anderson (Free Agency - MIN), De’Anthony Melton (Trade - PHI)

The departures of Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton could very well have a bigger impact than many would think for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially if some of their young talents are not ready to step up into larger roles. Danny Green could very well be waived before the start of the season due to the fact that his contract is partially-guaranteed and he is early on in his ACL recovery, and Jaren Jackson Jr. could miss the start of the regular season after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot.

Memphis had a nice draft, grabbing versatile talents in David Roddy, Jake LaRavia and Kennedy Chandler, but it is hard to imagine any of these three rookies coming in and making a major impact right away, at least the same level of impact Anderson and Melton had for this franchise. A lot of attention will be on second-year wing Ziaire Williams and whether or not he can step up to be the versatile sixth man this team needs him to be.

#6 Philadelphia 76ers

2021-22 Record: 51-31

Key Additions: De’Anthony Melton (Trade - MEM), P.J. Tucker (Free Agency), Danuel House Jr. (Free Agency), Trevelin Queen (Free Agency)

Key Departures: Danny Green (Trade - MEM), DeAndre Jordan (Free Agency - DEN)

Getting James Harden to take a near $15 million pay cut and then going out and signing P.J. Tucker was a dream scenario for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Having a full offseason to get Harden acclimated to their system and prepare for the 2022-23 season, this may very well be the 76ers best chance to win a title since Allen Iverson took the team to the NBA Finals in 2001.

Perhaps one of the more underrated moves of the offseason though came during the 2022 NBA Draft when the Sixers traded for De’Anthony Melton. A versatile combo guard that has shot 38.8% from three-point range the last two seasons, Melton will surely make an impact as the 76ers sixth man, tightening up what was a relatively weak bench this past year.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

2021-22 Record: 51-31

Key Additions: Joe Ingles (Free Agency), MarJon Beauchamp (Draft)

Key Departures: Jordan Nwora (Remains Free Agent)

Having 14 players under contract for next season, it is very likely that the Milwaukee Bucks and restricted free agent Jordan Nwora will wind up getting a deal done before training camp. Joe Ingles, when he recovers from his ACL injury, will provide the Bucks with more spot-up three-point shooting and the team also re-signed Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis this offseason.

As long as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the world, on their roster, the Milwaukee Bucks will be title favorites. Health ended up being the only reason the Bucks did not have a chance to defend their title last season.

#4 Los Angeles Clippers

2021-22 Record: 42-40

Key Additions: John Wall (Waived - HOU),

Key Departures: Isaiah Hartenstein (Free Agency - NYK)

Perhaps we should list a healthy Paul Geoge and Kawhi Leonard under “key additions” for the Los Angeles Clippers, because having both of these All-Stars at 100% takes the Clippers from a Play-In Tournament team to a team that could very well claim the 1-seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles has depth, they have experience and they have a very solid blend of some young talents, which is why the Clippers truly are a title contender next to the likes of the Suns and Warriors in the West this season. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein for frontcourt depth hurts slightly, but overall, this team has what they need to reach their first NBA Finals in franchise history.

#3 Phoenix Suns

2021-22 Record: 64-18

Key Additions: Damion Lee (Free Agency - GSW), Josh Okogie (Free Agency - MIN)

Key Departures: JaVale McGee (Free Agency - DAL), Aaron Holiday (Free Agency - ATL)

While there was talk of the Phoenix Suns possibly moving Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and others this offseason for Kevin Durant, the Suns ended up re-signing Ayton to a four-year, $130 million-plus contract and they also extended Devin Booker on a four-year supermax contract extension. The Suns have seemed to put an end to all the drama that surrounded them entering the offseason and with the team core that just won a franchise record 64 games, Phoenix once again has their sights set on winning a championship.

Will this team wind up staying together though or will someone like Jae Crowder or Cameron Johnson be on the move? Phoenix has everything they need to win a championship, but there are still some questions that we may not have answers to until the Suns take the court to begin the 2022-23 season.

#2 Boston Celtics

2021-22 Record: 51-31

Key Additions: Malcolm Brogdon (Trade - IND), Danilo Gallinari (Waived - SAS)

Key Departures: Daniel Theis (Trade - IND), Aaron Nesmith (Trade - IND)

Reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, the Boston Celtics have handled their championship series loss to the Golden State Warriors pretty well due to the fact that they have “juiced up” with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. Outside of their starting unit, the Celtics really received no major production from their roster in the postseason.

Malcolm Brogdon will prove to be a key sixth man scoring weapon for this team alongside Derrick White on the team’s bench and needing some more depth behind Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, the Celtics now have a proven three-point shooting threat who can also help rebound in Danilo Gallinari.

Currently in the mix for Kevin Durant, the Celtics could absolutely pull off a blockbuster deal for the Nets All-Star before the start of the 2022-23 season, but they really do not have a need to. This team just won the Eastern Conference and came within two wins of raising their 18th banner in team history. Brad Stevens has proven to be a genius in the Celtics’ front-office and right now, they are one of the team’s to beat in the NBA with the roster they currently have.

#1 Golden State Warriors

2021-22 Record: 53-29

Key Additions: JaMychal Green (Waived - OKC), Donte DiVincenzo (Free Agency), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Draft), Ryan Rollins (Draft)

Key Departures: Otto Porter Jr. (Free Agency - TOR), Gary Payton II (Free Agency - POR), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Free Agency - LAL), Damion Lee (Free Agency - PHX), Nemanja Bjelica (Free Agency - Turkey)

They did not have the best offseason compared to other teams in the NBA, but until the season begins, the Golden State Warriors come in at No. 1 on our Power Rankings du