Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent

On August 18, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

He is currently 28-years-old, and last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season.

In college, he was star at Kentucky, and he helped them go 38-2 and win the National Championship.

His teammate (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis was the first overall pick, and Kidd-Gilchrist was the following pick.

Davis was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, while Kidd-Gilchrist was taken by the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets).

Kidd-Gilchrist played part of eight seasons in Charlotte, so he definitely had a long career with the franchise.

However, he never truly turned into the star that many people thought he could have been coming out of Kentucky.

He played in 433 regular season games for the franchise, and averaged a respectable 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

In addition to the regular season games, he also played in four playoff games for the franchise.

They made the NBA Playoffs in 2014.

During his eighth season with Charlotte (2020), they waived him, and he played the rest of the season with the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Mavs, he played in 13 regular season games and six playoff games.

That is the last time he played in the NBA.

Before the 2020-21 season, he signed with the Knicks, but did not make the opening night roster.

At his age, he is still someone who could potentially help a team off the bench.