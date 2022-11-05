Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's

Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic.

Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at a McDonald's for an altercation that took place with security guards.

Via TMZ: "TMZ Sports has learned ... 39-year-old Gordon was taken into custody around 3:30 AM on Friday. Chicago PD says the 2004 third-overall pick was being escorted out of the Mickey D's when he got physical.

Police say Gordon struck a 29-year-old male guard in the face and threw him to the ground ... before shoving a second 21-year-old male guard to the ground as well."

Gordon is currently 39 years old, and he last played in the league in 2015 for the Magic.

These are the most recent disturbing allegations that he's faced.

Last month, the New York Post reported that he was arrested at LaGuardia airport for allegedly hitting his child.

According to Spotrac, Gordon made over $82 million during his career, and his biggest contract came when the Pistons gave him a five-year, $50 million deal.

His career averages are 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 744 regular season games.

He also shot 40.1% from the three-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

In 2007, he averaged a career-high 21.3 points per contest in 82 regular season games for the Bulls.