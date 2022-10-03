Tyler Herro Reportedly Gets Massive Contract Extension

Tyler Herro was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat after one successful season playing for the Kentucky men's basketball team.

In three seasons with the franchise, he has helped them return to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

The season before he was drafted, they missed the NBA Playoffs, but since he joined the team, they have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

They made the NBA Finals in 2020, lost in the first round in 2021 and this past season, they made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Herro is coming off a stellar regular season where he put up 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in 66 games.

He was named the 2022 6th Man of The Year.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Herro has signed a massive extension with the Heat.

Woj: "Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN."

Shortly after Wojnarowski's report, the Heat officially announced that they had re-signed Herro.

Heat PR: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Tyler Herro to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

The Heat will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

He is 22-years-old and one of the team's most important players, so this is big for the franchise's future.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here