Former Kentucky Star Who Played In The NBA Signs With New Team

Aaron Harrison was one of the most coveted recruits in the nation when he was coming out of high school in 2013.

The McDonald's All-American was ranked as the ninth best player in the country for the class of 2013 by ESPN.

He chose to play his college basketball at Kentucky, and in 2014 he averaged 13.7 points per game and helped the Wildcats make it all the way to the NCAA Championship.

They beat Wisconsin in the Final Four but lost to UConn in the Championship.

Harrison stayed at Kentucky for one more season and averaged 11.0 points per game, helping them reach the Final Four once again (they lost to Wisconsin).

However, he went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft after leaving Kentucky after his sophomore season.

Between 2015 and 17, he played 26 games for the Charlotte Hornets, and his most recent stint in the NBA came when he played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

In those nine games with the Mavs, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

Recently, he signed with Cedevita Olimpija, a pro-team in Slovenia (h/t Hoops Hype).

Cedevita Olimpija: "Aaron Harrison will join us in Cedevita Olimpija! @AaronICE2, welcome among the Dragons! #ZmajevoSrce"

Currently, former NBA player Yogi Ferrell is also on the roster, and he played in 82 regular season games for the Mavs during the 2018 season.

Therefore, they are now teammates once again.

Previously, Harrison was with Türk Telekom, team in Turkey.