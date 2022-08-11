Montrezl Harrell Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Former Lakers And Clippers Star Is STILL A Free Agent

On August 11, NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards over his career.

Last season, he played for the Wizards and Hornets. 

The former Louisville star averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Harrell had been on the Lakers in 2021, but last summer he was traded to the Wizards in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.  

He spent the first 46 games of the season with Washington before being sent to the Hornets in a trade. 

The best seasons of his career came when he played for the Clippers in 2019 and 2020.

Harrell was the 6th Man of The Year in 2020, and averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Recently, Harrell has been playing in the AEBL pro-am league in Atlanta, Georgia with his former teammate Lou Williams. 

There is no question that he would be a good pick up for a lot of teams.  

He is just 28-years-old, so he is in the prime of his career.   

A lot of teams that are contending need the right role players around their stars, and Harrell is the perfect role player to add to any team. 

With his production off the bench, he could give a lot of teams a boost that puts them over the hump. 

He is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer. 

