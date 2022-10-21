Skip to main content

Former Lakers, Hornets and Magic Guard Signs With New Team In Greece

Dwayne Bacon, who was recently on the Los Angeles Lakers this NBA preseason, has signed a new two-year deal with Panathinaikos BC in Greece.

After signing a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of September and then being waived just two weeks later, Dwayne Bacon is now taking his talents overseas. On Friday, Panathinaikos BC, a Greek basketball club, announced that they have signed Bacon to a two-year deal that will keep him under contract with the team through the 2023-24 season.

Bacon, 27, was originally drafted 40th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Florida State by the New Orleans Pelicans. Beginning his career with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2017-18 season, Bacon spent three total seasons with Charlotte before joining the Orlando Magic ahead of the 2020-21 season.

In Orlando, Bacon played in a total of 72 games and recorded career-highs in points (10.9), rebounds (3.1) and minutes (25.7).

After being waived in August 2021 by the Magic, Dwayne Bacon signed with AS Monaco Basket of the French LNB Pro A. There, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in a total of 57 games.

This NBA offseason, Bacon signed an exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and he competed for one of their final roster spots. Ultimately, he was beaten out by Matt Ryan, who signed a deal with the team for their 15th roster spot, resulting in Bacon being waived by the Lakers on October 8.

While he was never really able to secure a long-term spot in the NBA, Dwyane Bacon is a talented guard that can play on- or off-the-ball and will be a sturdy addition for Panathinaikos in Greece for the foreseeable future. 

