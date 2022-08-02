Skip to main content

Former LeBron Teammate And 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team

Norris Cole has signed with Atleticos de San German. He was a two-time NBA Champion with LeBron James and the Miami Heat. He's also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Hoops Hype, two-time NBA Champion Norris Cole has signed with Atleticos de San German. 

Cole was the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, and he instantly joined one of the best teams of all-time.    

In his first two seasons in the NBA, he won back-to-back NBA Championships. 

The Heat beat Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. 

Cole played in an astonishing 60 playoff games during his first three seasons in the NBA. 

Not only that, but he was also a solid contributor.

In 2013, as a 24-year-old in his second NBA season, he averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebonds and 2.0 assists in 21 playoff games (the year the Heat beat the Spurs). 

Instantly joining a team that has LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, as a rookie is something that can not be easy. 

Yet, Cole proved to be a very solid role player for them. 

After the Heat, he spent several more seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

In 2016, he averaged a career high 10.6 points per game for the Thunder. 

He has career averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 360 regular season games that he played in. 

2017 was the final season that he played in the NBA. 

At 33-years-old, he is likely never going to play in the NBA again, but he had a very solid 6-year career. 

USATSI_17967240_168388303_lowres
News

What A Hornets-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel11 seconds ago
USATSI_6981024_168388303_lowres
News

Norris Cole Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_4759356_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18681178_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17944644_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic

By Brett Siegel51 minutes ago
USATSI_15981567_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10126681_168388303_lowres
News

Former 2017 First-Round Pick Signs With New Team Overseas

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16072156_168388303_lowres
News

Jeanie Buss Had Her Twitter Hacked

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago