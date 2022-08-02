Norris Cole Signs With New Team

According to Hoops Hype, two-time NBA Champion Norris Cole has signed with Atleticos de San German.

Cole was the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, and he instantly joined one of the best teams of all-time.

In his first two seasons in the NBA, he won back-to-back NBA Championships.

The Heat beat Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.

Cole played in an astonishing 60 playoff games during his first three seasons in the NBA.

Not only that, but he was also a solid contributor.

In 2013, as a 24-year-old in his second NBA season, he averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebonds and 2.0 assists in 21 playoff games (the year the Heat beat the Spurs).

Instantly joining a team that has LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, as a rookie is something that can not be easy.

Yet, Cole proved to be a very solid role player for them.

After the Heat, he spent several more seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2016, he averaged a career high 10.6 points per game for the Thunder.

He has career averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 360 regular season games that he played in.

2017 was the final season that he played in the NBA.

At 33-years-old, he is likely never going to play in the NBA again, but he had a very solid 6-year career.