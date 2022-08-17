Skip to main content
Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent

Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent

Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 17, Reggie Perry is still a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Over the summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers. 

He averaged 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest in five games. 

He was the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Clippers, but actually played his rookie season in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.  

With the Nets, he played in 26 games and averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. 

This past season was his second year in the NBA, and he played in ten games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.

He averaged a very solid 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in those games.  

Right now, he is still just 22-years-old, and was a former top recruit. 

ESPN had him ranked as a four star recruit and the 29th best player in the high school class of 2018. 

He was a McDonald's All-American, and ended up playing his college basketball at Mississippi State. 

He played two seasons in college, and during his sophomore year averaged a very impressive 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

While his NBA career has been underwhelming to date, he was a very well regarded prospect coming out of high school.

In college, he also showed the kind of player that he can be. 

Therefore, he is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer. 

USATSI_15857645_168388303_lowres
News

Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10382561_168388303_lowres
News

The 4th Overall Pick In A Recent NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17219601_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted An Awesome Video To Instagram

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_15490962_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_18047791_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Mike Conley Tweets 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18170597_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17664860_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10702533_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_14754060_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 17 - Donovan Mitchell Breaks Jazz Playoff Scoring Record

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago