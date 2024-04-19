Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Re-Signs With Team In Spain
Jabari Parker was the second pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball for Duke.
Parker most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 12 games for the Boston Celtics.
He averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
This past year, Parker played for Barcelona, and it's now been announced that he has been re-signed until 2026 (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
In 33 EuroLeague games, Parker averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.
Parker had a lot of hype coming out of college, but dealt with injuries and was unable to reach his full potential.
That said, he was still a very productive NBA player.
Over eight seasons, Parker played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 310 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games with the Celtics and Bucks.
Parker's best season came in 2017 when he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 51 games for the Bucks.
Since he is only 29, Parker could still end up making an NBA return at some point before the end of his career.