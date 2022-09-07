Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in June.

This was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so they have clearly established themselves as one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

Clearly, they do not need to add a lot of help to their roster, but it's always good to add guys that have experience and could potentially provide solid depth for a deep playoff run.

According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, they will work out several NBA veterans this week.

One of the players that they will be working out is former Denver Nuggets' star Kenneth Faried.

Charania and Slater (via their article in The Athletic): "The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic."

Faried is an interesting player, because at one point he looked like a potential All-Star.

From 2013-16, he averaged at least 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

At 24-years-old, in 2014, he averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on 54.5% shooting from the field.

Unfortunately, he peaked early, and did not ever become a star in the NBA.

However, he provided some fantastic highlights, and was a very exciting player.

After seven seasons with Denver, he played the 2019 season with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

He has not been in the NBA since, but is still only 32-years-old.

The Warriors are definitely one of the best places to go, because they will find a way to get the most out of him.

He could be a name to keep an eye on if the workout goes well.