Alfonzo McKinnie is still a free agent on August 15. The veteran guard has played for the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.
On August 15, NBA veteran Alfonzo McKinnie still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

The 29-year-old played in 17 games for the Chicago Bulls this past season, and he averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

In addition to the Bulls, he has played for the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors. 

He averaged a career-high 4.7 points per game for the Warriors during the 2019 season. 

That was also the most games he has ever played in an NBA season (72 regular season games and 22 playoff games). 

The Warriors made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and he was part of the team that featured Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. 

However, they lost in six games to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.   

Overall, McKinnie has been a solid role player, and he has played with some very talented teams.   

During his rookie season, he played with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan on the Raptors.

In 2021, he was part of the Lakers team that featured LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors team he played for is one of the most talented rosters of all-time. 

At this late in free agency, there is not many teams with cap space. 

He could be a good candidate to be signed on a deal that is not guaranteed.

As it gets closer to training camp, he is a name to keep an eye on.

