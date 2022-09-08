Skip to main content
Four NBA Players You Didn't Know Made The All-Star Game

Devin Harris (Nets), Brook Lopez (Nets), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Kyle Korver (Hawks) are four NBA players that a lot of fans may have forgotten made the All-Star Game one time in their career.
Only 24 NBA players make the annual All-Star Game, so there are plenty of talented players that were never named an All-Star. 

There are also some players that were able to make it just one season. 

Sometimes other All-Stars or injured, or a player just had a season that was an outlier to his other seasons. 

Four players that fans might have forgotten about making the All-Star Game are Devin Harris, DeAndre Jordan, Brook Lopez and Kyle Korver. 

Devin Harris 2009 season: 

Harris was sent to the New Jersey Nets during the 2008 season in the blockbuster deal that landed the Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. 

In his first full season in New Jersey, he averaged a career-high 21.3 points per game. 

He also dished out 6.9 assists, grabbed 3.3 rebounds and collected 1.7 steals per game.

Harris made the All-Star Game at just 25-years-old, and looked like one of the rising stars in the NBA.  

However, the Nets missed the NBA Playoffs and went just 34-48. 

That was the only season that Harris made the All-Star Game. 

Brook Lopez 2013 season: 

Lopez spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the New Jersey (and Brooklyn) Nets. 

During the team's first season in Brooklyn, Lopez averaged 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. 

He made the All-Star Game at just 24-years-old.

Ironically, Lopez wasn't even the marquee player on the team. 

Deron Williams and Joe Johnson were considered to be the two most notable players on the roster that season, but neither was named an All-Star.

The Nets would lose in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Chicago Bulls in a Game 7.

Lopez has had a very solid career and won the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, but that is the only time he made the All-Star Game. 

Kyle Korver 2015 season: 

Korver is a very notable player for his amazing three-point shooting, but he had always a role player during his career. 

Surprisingly, the Atlanta Hawks were so good in 2015 that four of their players were named All-Stars. 

Korver averaged 12.1 points per game on a remarkable 49.1% shooting from the three-point range. 

He played 17 years in the NBA, but that was his only trip to the All-Star Game. 

DeAndre Jordan 2017 season: 

Jordan was part of some very high-profile Los Angeles Clippers teams. 

While the team never got out of the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, they had a loaded roster that featured Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Jordan and others. 

During the 2017 season, Jordan averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. 

He also shot 71.4% from the field. 

Jordan definitely benefited from having Paul as his point guard. 

He has been a very solid player over his 14 NBA seasons, and has career averages of 10.8 rebounds per game. 

However, that is the only time that he ever made the All-Star Game. 

