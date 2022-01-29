Skip to main content
The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. The former Kentucky star played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract. The former Kentucky star played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season.

On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Gabriel played for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season, and averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in seven games. 

Last season he played 21 games for the Pelicans, which is the most games he has played for one team in his NBA entire career so far. 

He has also had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. 

In the 58 games that the he has played in his career he has averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.  

He played his college basketball at the University of Kentucky, and went undrafted in 2018. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17449965_168388303_lowres
News

The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

just now
USATSI_17523483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

47 seconds ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

1 minute ago
USATSI_15572742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Clash With Warriors

1 hour ago
USATSI_17261969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted After The Tom Brady News Came Out

1 hour ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report For Clash With Celtics

2 hours ago