Here's What Gary Payton II Said After The Warriors Eliminated The Nuggets

Garry Payton II met with the media after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the second-round of the playoffs with a 102-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday evening in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors had a chance to sweep the Nuggets on Sunday, but they were held off by a solid Nuggets win.

However, the Nuggets were unable to save their season on Wednesday on the road, so they will now enter into the 2022 offseason.

One of the biggest reasons that the Warriors were able to close out the Nuggets was the play of Gary Payton II, who had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block and made huge plays at the end of the game.

Afterwards, he met with the media.

He also shot an outstanding 6/8 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range.

On a team loaded with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, the rest of the NBA should fear the fact that even their role players like Payton II are able to come up clutch in big moments.

This is the first time the Warriros are in the playoffs (and have a won a playoff series) since the 2018-19 season when they had Kevin Durant and lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

