Giannis Antetokounmpo And LeBron James As Teammates? Here's How It Could Have Happened

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have drafted Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013. LeBron James left the Miami Heat to sign with the Cavs in the summer of 2014. Therefore, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Bucks superstar could have been teammates.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of the top-ten players in the world. 

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship as recently as 2021, while James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020. 

Antetokounmpo is just 27-years-old, so he has a long ways to go, but James is 37-years-old. 

Something interesting that does always get mentioned is that the two superstars could have been teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In the 2013 NBA Draft, the Cavs selected Anthony Bennett with the first overall pick, which is one of the worst draft selections in history.  

The Bucks drafted Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in that draft. 

The following summer, James left the Miami Heat to sign with Cleveland. 

Therefore, if the Cavs had selected Antetokounmpo, they could had James, Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving on one team. 

Obviously, at the time, Antetokounmpo was a more unknown prospect, but they could have been a dominant big-three. 

Antetokounmpo make his first All-Star Game in 2017, and at that time James was still a member of the Cavs. 

Essentially, Antetokounmpo had blossomed into stardom while James was still playing in Cleveland, so they would not have even had to wait that long. 

Hypotheticals like this are always impossible to predict in the moment, but there is not a lot that are quite like this one. 

The idea of those two playing on the same team is something that is hard to even imagine because of their dominance. 

