Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team

Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.

Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season.

On Friday, the Bulls announced that they had waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones.

Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo."

Antetokounmpo has played in 12 G League Showcase Cup games this season and averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Recently, Eurohoops Basketball reported that Antetokounmpo is signing with Fenerbahçe Basketball for the rest of the season (h/t Hoops Rumors).

The team has now officially announced the signing.

Antetokounmpo is 25 years old and is the younger brother of Giannis, who is arguably the best player in the NBA.

Kostas played his college basketball at Dayton and was the 60th-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers over 22 career NBA games.

The most points he has scored in an NBA game was when he had 11 minutes of playing time for the Lakers (during the 2020 season) and put up seven points, two rebounds and one assist.

Since he is still young, he could likely continue his NBA career at some point soon.

His career averages in 78 regular season G League are 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest (on 57.5% shooting from the field).