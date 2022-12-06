Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 109-102 in Florida.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a rare violation during the game.

When a player shoots free throws, he only gets ten seconds to shoot the ball, or it's a violation.

While Antetokounmpo was at the free throw line, the official blew the whistle, and he was unable to get his shot off because he had taken too long.

Antetokounmpo still finished his night with 34 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks improved to 17-6 in their first 23 games with the win, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their game on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo was also called for a ten-second violation at the free throw line.

The NBA Champion forward takes a long time to get his free throw off, and sometimes the officials are forced to make the call.

With the victory, the Bucks are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are also an impressive 6-3 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Wisconsin.

If the Bucks can stay healthy, they will likely be a contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Magic, they lost their ninth straight game and are now 5-20 in the 25 games they have played this season.