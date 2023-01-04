Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night

Every single night, someone else is doing something special in the NBA.

Luka Doncic has had some historic nights recently, Joel Embiid continues his dominance in Philadelphia, Nikola Jokic is making a case to win his third straight MVP award and Donovan Mitchell recently scored 71 points on Monday night.

Well, Tuesday night offered Giannis Antetokounmpo a chance to be the next headline coming out of the NBA and he took full advantage of the opportunity, recording a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-111 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo has recorded 45 points, 43 points and now 55 points in three consecutive games, making his 143 total points a new franchise record for total points in a three-game span.

Not to mention, Giannis is averaging 47.7 points, 17.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over his last three games, joining Bob McAdoo (1974-75) and Moses Malone (1981-82) as the only other players in the last 50 years to average at least 45.0 points per game and 15.0 rebounds per game over a three-game span.

To add onto the list of accomplishments for Giannis Antetokounmpo stemming from his performance on Tuesday night, he is also just the fifth player in league history with at least 140 points and 50 rebounds over any three-game stretch, this according to Micah Adams of The Sporting News.

Wilt Chamberlain had a three-game stretch with these numbers 110 times in his career, Elgin Baylor did so nine times and Moses Malone, Bob McAdoo and now Giannis Antetokounmpo have done so once.

In his last six halves of basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo has also scored at least 20 points.

The run the Bucks’ star has been on as of late has been incredible and like everyone else in the NBA’s MVP conversation this season, Antetokounmpo continues to make history every time he takes the floor.

Giannis will not only look to make it four straight games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday when the Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors on the road, but he will also be looking to get Milwaukee their 25th victory of the season.

